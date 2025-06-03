Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed duo getting a new tag team name should happen, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker has been dominating WWE ever since the former returned from injury and joined Seth Rollins' faction. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the presentation of Breakker and Reed should be changed, and the two should get a new tag team name.

Breakker and Reed were in action on RAW, where they took on Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. However, the match ended in a disqualification after Seth Rollins interfered with the proceedings. CM Punk then came out to even the odds. However, the trio was not done as they attacked Punk during his Money in the Bank qualifying match in the main event. While Zayn and Jey came out to make the save, the heels stood tall to close the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed need some kind of gimmick and gear. The former WWE writer added that the two should also come up with a tag team name.

"My thing with this is, why are they coming out in black gear? Give them some kind of gimmick, give them some kind of a name. They shouldn’t just be coming out in matching black gear." [From 56:27 onwards]

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will not be in action at WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, the two could interfere in the Men's MITB Ladder Match to help Seth Rollins win the briefcase.

