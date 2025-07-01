Bronson Reed reacts to unwarranted attack on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed sent a four-word message on social media today following an unwarranted attack last night on WWE RAW. The former champion and Bron Breakker competed in a tag team match in the main event of last night's show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Breakker, Reed, and Rollins got involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions. Sami Zayn and Penta made the save, and the duo battled Reed and Breakker last night on the red brand. Breakker and Reed picked up the victory and attacked the babyfaces following the match.

Jey Uso then sprinted to the ring with a steel chair and took out Reed and Breakker. The 36-year-old took to Instagram following RAW to share an interesting message, and you can check it out in his post below.

Ad

Trending

"Loud bark, deep bite," he wrote.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Bronson Reed missed several months after a Tsunami Splash went wrong at Survivor Series 2024. He returned to RAW last month and aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

Former WWE writer believes Bronson Reed should have won Money in the Bank

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that either Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker should have won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE last month instead of Seth Rollins.

Ad

The Visionary introduced a new Money in the Bank briefcase during last night's episode of RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that fans had already seen Rollins cash in the Money in the Bank contract to become champion and suggested that the promotion missed a major opportunity to have Reed or Breakker pick up a major win.

"Seth Rollins, we’ve been down this road a million times. How much better would it have been if either Breakker or Bronson were in it and won it. I don’t know how they are missing things that just slap you across the face." [18:47 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Bronson Reed has never won a singles title on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for him moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action