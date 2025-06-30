WWE makes major Seth Rollins change on RAW

WWE made a major Seth Rollins change during tonight's episode of RAW. The Visionary won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the premium live event earlier this month and can cash in for a title match at a time and place of his choosing.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther cut a promo tonight on WWE RAW ahead of his title defense against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Seth Rollins interrupted alongside Paul Heyman and made his way to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, the briefcase is no longer green and is now black and gold; you can check out the major change in the post below.

Gunther mocked Rollins for traveling to Saudi Arabia to try to cash in his MITB contract, only for John Cena to prevent it. The Visionary boasted about preventing CM Punk from winning the title during his match against Cena at the WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday night.

Rollins suggested that he would be coming after Gunther's title soon, but CM Punk interrupted. The Second City Saint rushed to the ring and brawled with The Architect as The Ring General watched on. Seth Rollins then retreated through the crowd, and Punk had a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion. The Straight Edge Superstar shoved the champion to the canvas before exiting the ring.

LA Knight then showed up behind Seth Rollins in the crowd and attacked the 39-year-old as the WWE Universe cheered. The two stars brawled for a bit before Rollins threw a drink in The Megastar's eyes and sprinted away from him.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

