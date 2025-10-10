  • home icon
  Bronson Reed recalls not being able to stand backstage after WWE event

Bronson Reed recalls not being able to stand backstage after WWE event

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:35 GMT
Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed has been a dominant force in WWE (Image credit: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed injured himself during a WWE event last year. He recalled not being able to stand after getting hurt.

Bronson Reed's career in WWE was on the rise last year. He was a destructive force who destroyed anyone who stepped in his way, including Seth Rollins. Hence, The New Boodline added him to their team for their WarGames match against The OG Bloodline and CM Punk. Reed had unfortunately injured himself in the match after performing a Tsunami off the top of the cage. This put him out of action for several months.

During an interview with The West Australian, the WWE star recalled that he knew he was injured in the moment, but didn't understand the severity until he couldn't stand up backstage.

“In the moment, I had known that I had injured myself but I didn’t know to what severity. I actually stood up, walked out and went backstage. So, the doctors backstage didn’t think I had broken anything because I was walking around. Then about an hour later, the pain set in, and I couldn’t stand up. And I was like, okay, something, something’s gone wrong here." [H/T The West Australian]
Bronson Reed credits Paul Heyman for boosting his confidence

When Bronson Reed returned from his injury earlier this year, he united with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to form The Vision. Having someone like Heyman beside Reed onscreen has paid dividends for the Auszilla.

During the same interview, Reed credited the WWE Hall of Famer for instilling in him the confidence to believe in himself.

“He’s been in the business for over four decades now. So he’s seen everything, he knows everything, and he’s always given me different stories of what he’s done, or wrestlers in the past have done. The biggest thing I’ve taken away from him is not so much one lesson that he’s taught me. It’s just confidence. He’s put a lot of confidence in what I do and believing in myself. If you look at the people that he’s managed over his career, they are all main eventers. They are all World Champions. So I take that very seriously. I want to make sure I live up to that hype as well." [H/T The West Australian]

Bronson Reed is set to face off against Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel 2025.

