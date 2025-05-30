Bronson Reed reveals the secret of how he returned from injury in just 175 days

Bronson Reed was away for exactly 175 days - from November 30, 2024, to May 24, 2025. He revealed how he returned so quickly, especially in the final two-month or 60-day stretch.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the Australian star and the newest man in Seth Rollins' faction suffered an ankle injury that resulted in him getting surgery. Not only did he miss WrestleMania 41, but he was out for the foreseeable future after gaining so much momentum. His feuds against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman put him on the map, although it is unfortunate that Strowman is no longer with WWE.

Either way, the Australian giant revealed his eight-week plan with Slex - Body Biz, who seems to be a trainer in the pro wrestling world. Reed fully endorsed him and credited him for his incredible recovery these past two months:

What is Seth Rollins' next big plan after recruiting Bronson Reed?

In the immediate aftermath of Seth Rollins recruiting Bronson Reed as the newest member of his faction, The Visionary revealed what his next goal is in WWE.

Seth Rollins will be looking to join CM Punk as the only two-time Money in the Bank ladder match winner in WWE history (Edge is a two-time briefcase holder, but he didn't win the ladder match twice).

In the main event of RAW on May 26, he defeated Sami Zayn and Finn Balor to qualify for the match after a mishap that saw The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio slide a chair into the ring, but with awful timing and precision. Its positioning allowed Seth Rollins to hit the stomp and qualify for the match.

What's interesting is that 11 years ago, Seth Rollins had the Authority to help him win the Money in the Bank briefcase. While many don't remember, it was virtually handed to him.

The same could be the case this time around, as he has Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to assist him. It's going to be a fun match to watch in a little over a week's time.

