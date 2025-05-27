Seth Rollins reveals his next massive plan after recruiting Bronson Reed into his faction

Seth Rollins' faction line-up is now seemingly complete with the addition of "Big" Bronson Reed, which happened at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary revealed what his next massive plan is on RAW.

Paul Heyman started hyping up Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He addressed the flurry of Tsunamis that Reed hit on Rollins last year. Heyman said that neither Roman Reigns nor CM Punk could do the damage that Reed did on that one night.

He then praised the "altruism" of Seth Rollins, and the crowd started chanting, "We want Roman," before booing Rollins. He called them out for chanting "F- You Rollins" after singing his song a few months ago.

He vowed to qualify for the Money in the Bank match and cash it in.

Of course, doing so would make him one of only two multi-time Money in the Bank winners. Seth Rollins last won it 11 years ago in 2014, thanks to the help of The Authority. It's a completely different landscape right now with new names, and they could be the ones to prop Rollins up again.

Either way, it seems like he's slowly circling in on the World Heavyweight Championship and reclaiming it after over a year.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

