Bronson Reed reveals why WWE removed his merchandise

Bronson Reed has revealed why WWE removed his new merchandise briefly in August. The Aus-Zilla has been coming into his own as part of The Vision and became notorious for stealing Roman Reigns's shoes after beating him down.
This led to the moniker Tribal Thief with Reed walking to the ring with Reigns's shoes around his neck. Ahead of Clash in Paris, WWE released a T-shirt based on the gimmick but suddenly pulled it before releasing the edited version.
In an interview on the Battleground Podcast, Reed revealed why the company had to pull the new merchandise. He said that the image of the shoes led to copyright issues.
"It’s still available, but altered. You can still buy it, but there was some copyright infringement stuff that they had to remove the shoes, which is fair enough, I get it," he said.
The original design carried the Tribal Thief label as well as as shoe that bore a resemblance to Nike's Air Jordan sneakers. Hence, WWE was forced to remove the merchandise before launching a revised version without the shoes. Bronson Reed said he hopes to bring back the original version at some point.
"That's whole thing was that I was walking around with people’s shoes around my neck. But they decided to just keep it as the Tribal Thief logo. If I have my way, I’ll make sure the shirt hopefully comes back out with the shoes on it,” he added.
Bronson Reed set for massive match at Crown Jewel
Bronson Reed will be heading to his home country, Australia, for the Crown Jewel premium live event.
The Tribal Thief will take on Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight on October 11 in Perth. The match was made official after OTC1 made his return to RAW last week and attacked Reed and Breakker.
The Vision duo was responsible for taking out Reigns at Clash in Paris after the former WWE Champion had beaten Reed in a one-on-one match.
