Bronson Reed reveals why WWE removed his merchandise

Bronson Reed has revealed why WWE removed his new merchandise briefly in August. The Aus-Zilla has been coming into his own as part of The Vision and became notorious for stealing Roman Reigns's shoes after beating him down.

Ad

This led to the moniker Tribal Thief with Reed walking to the ring with Reigns's shoes around his neck. Ahead of Clash in Paris, WWE released a T-shirt based on the gimmick but suddenly pulled it before releasing the edited version.

In an interview on the Battleground Podcast, Reed revealed why the company had to pull the new merchandise. He said that the image of the shoes led to copyright issues.

Ad

Trending

"It’s still available, but altered. You can still buy it, but there was some copyright infringement stuff that they had to remove the shoes, which is fair enough, I get it," he said.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

The original design carried the Tribal Thief label as well as as shoe that bore a resemblance to Nike's Air Jordan sneakers. Hence, WWE was forced to remove the merchandise before launching a revised version without the shoes. Bronson Reed said he hopes to bring back the original version at some point.

Ad

"That's whole thing was that I was walking around with people’s shoes around my neck. But they decided to just keep it as the Tribal Thief logo. If I have my way, I’ll make sure the shirt hopefully comes back out with the shoes on it,” he added.

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Ad

Bronson Reed set for massive match at Crown Jewel

Bronson Reed will be heading to his home country, Australia, for the Crown Jewel premium live event.

The Tribal Thief will take on Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight on October 11 in Perth. The match was made official after OTC1 made his return to RAW last week and attacked Reed and Breakker.

Ad

The Vision duo was responsible for taking out Reigns at Clash in Paris after the former WWE Champion had beaten Reed in a one-on-one match.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More