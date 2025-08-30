WWE suddenly takes a huge decision on Bronson Reed just ahead of Clash in Paris 2025 

Bronson Reed has been on a roll in recent weeks and is now gearing up to have arguably the biggest singles match of his WWE career against Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris 2025. However, just ahead of the event, WWE has inexplicably pulled Reed's new merchandise, which featured sneakers resembling Air Jordans.Reed has been on an absolute tear ever since becoming a member of The Vision, led by Seth Rollins. He has found his groove working as a muscle for the stable and is now being handsomely rewarded for his efforts with a marquee match against Roman Reigns at the upcoming premium live event this Sunday night.On the latest RAW, Bronson Reed was spotted wearing a new T-shirt, which had his new nickname, Tribal Thief, imprinted on it, alongside a picture of a pair of sneakers. WWE has now replaced that merchandise with a T-shirt that simply has Tribal Thief written on it. Though there's no clarity as to what prompted the company to take the step, it could potentially be due to copyright issues.WWE star Bronson Reed recently gave a serious updateThe visual of Bronson Reed having a bad landing while delivering a Tsunami from the top of the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is still fresh in fans' minds. A few days back, Reed gave a heartbreaking update on his condition, saying he would never have 100% mobility in his right foot again due to the incident.&quot;My mobility in this right foot will never be 100% again, my new 100% is 75% of normal mobility in your foot, but I get it done, that's all that matters. I tape it up, I put my boots on, I go out there, I beat people up.&quot; Though Roman Reigns would be the favorite to win come Clash in Paris 2025, there's no doubt Bronson Reed would bring his A-game at the event.