  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bronson Reed makes a stunning out-of-character confession about the injury he suffered in 2024

Bronson Reed makes a stunning out-of-character confession about the injury he suffered in 2024

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 19, 2025 17:58 GMT
From the 18th August episode of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
From the August 18th episode of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed suffered a devastating injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, which left him out of action until mid-2025. He recently made a stunning out-of-character confession about the injury he suffered.

Ad

The Australian, who now proudly goes by the moniker 'The Tribal Thief,' was on the latest RAW Recap, frustrated at the aftermath of the main event, where Roman Reigns' interference led to Jey Uso's win over Bron Breakker. Reigns also took a swipe at Reed, both literally and figuratively, as he hit the Superman Punch and later exclaimed that he competes for championships and not shoes.

In an out-of-character confession, Bronson Reed told Sam Roberts and Megan Morant that he feels pain in the regular activities of daily life following his injury last year. However, he made a stunning statement, revealing that his right foot will never achieve 100% mobility ever again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My mobility in this right foot will never be 100% again, my new 100% is 75% of normal mobility in your foot, but I get it done, that's all that matters. I tape it up, I put my boots on, I go out there, I beat people up." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Bronson Reed threw shade at Roman Reigns with a big accusation

On the same edition of RAW Recap, Bronson Reed vowed to end Roman Reigns' career and take his spot, but he also threw shade at him in a major way with a big accusation surrounding their recent interactions.

Reed said that every time he stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns, he stood tall, but the only time that Roman Reigns stood tall was when he blindsided Reed and Bron Breakker.

Ad

Ultimately, that's exactly what led to Jey Uso defeating Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match in the main event of RAW. It was a huge boost for Jey Uso, who will be competing for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025 in a match also involving CM Punk, LA Knight, and the defending champion, Seth Rollins.

Things are going to get heated in France, so don't forget to tune into Sportskeeda Wrestling as we cover all things Clash in Paris.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications