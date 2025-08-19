Bronson Reed makes a stunning out-of-character confession about the injury he suffered in 2024

Bronson Reed suffered a devastating injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, which left him out of action until mid-2025. He recently made a stunning out-of-character confession about the injury he suffered.The Australian, who now proudly goes by the moniker 'The Tribal Thief,' was on the latest RAW Recap, frustrated at the aftermath of the main event, where Roman Reigns' interference led to Jey Uso's win over Bron Breakker. Reigns also took a swipe at Reed, both literally and figuratively, as he hit the Superman Punch and later exclaimed that he competes for championships and not shoes.In an out-of-character confession, Bronson Reed told Sam Roberts and Megan Morant that he feels pain in the regular activities of daily life following his injury last year. However, he made a stunning statement, revealing that his right foot will never achieve 100% mobility ever again.&quot;My mobility in this right foot will never be 100% again, my new 100% is 75% of normal mobility in your foot, but I get it done, that's all that matters. I tape it up, I put my boots on, I go out there, I beat people up.&quot; (H/T: WrestleTalk)Bronson Reed threw shade at Roman Reigns with a big accusationOn the same edition of RAW Recap, Bronson Reed vowed to end Roman Reigns' career and take his spot, but he also threw shade at him in a major way with a big accusation surrounding their recent interactions.Reed said that every time he stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns, he stood tall, but the only time that Roman Reigns stood tall was when he blindsided Reed and Bron Breakker.Ultimately, that's exactly what led to Jey Uso defeating Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match in the main event of RAW. It was a huge boost for Jey Uso, who will be competing for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025 in a match also involving CM Punk, LA Knight, and the defending champion, Seth Rollins.Things are going to get heated in France, so don't forget to tune into Sportskeeda Wrestling as we cover all things Clash in Paris.