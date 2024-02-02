Bronson Reed says he is gonna "beat" up former world champion if he steps foot in WWE (Exclusive) 

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is apparently equally excited to see an ex-champion in the company as he is to potentially beat him again.

The ex-champion in question is Kazuchika Okada. The NJPW legend has been the topic of much discussion lately, as rumors of his potential signing with the Stamford-based promotion have only increased in frequency. This has led to several veterans and current superstars reacting to it.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Bronson Reed was asked to comment on the rumors. He stated:

"It's very exciting. I love that company, I still friends over there, I still support it. I watched Okada's last match in Korakuen Hall recently against my close friends, TMDK. So, to see him come to this stage in WWE would be pretty exciting I think... I hope it happens and I get that third match with Okada. I'd beat him again, 2-1. That's what would happen Rainmaker, so maybe, maybe don't step into WWE. Because if he does, I am gonna beat him up." [2:27 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Bronson Reed has previously hinted at a match with the potential WWE signing

Based on his recent comments, Bronson is evidently quite eager to go up against Kazuchika Okada once again.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the superstar talked about his time outside of the Stamford-based promotion while hinting at Okada joining him in WWE.

"I feel like I came back with a bit of a chip on my shoulder. You know, the time I spent in New Japan, I sort of found myself in those bigger matches, you know, wrestling guys like Okada and doing that stuff," said Reed. [0:36 - 0:46]

As of now, only time will tell whether the NJPW legend will make his way to Triple H's roster sometime in the future.

