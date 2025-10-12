Bronson Reed seen with another faction amid tensions within The Vision

Bronson Reed has been spotted with another faction amid the subtle tension within The Vision. Reed was victorious over Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.Vision leader Seth Rollins walked out on his group during the Crown Jewel 2025 Kickoff Show. Following Reed's win over Reigns at the PLE, Paul Heyman asked Reed and Bron Breakker to stay out of Rollins' main event match against Cody Rhodes. Later on in the night, Rollins defeated Rhodes, but to the surprise of many, The Vision did not join their leader in the ring.On X, Reed was seen with members of The Mighty Don't Kneel. The Aus-zilla was once part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling-based group. Former WWE stars Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste are members of the faction that is led by Zack Sabre Jr.&quot;We still outside.&quot; wrote Reed.Check out Reed's post on X:Big E believes that Bronson Reed has earned himself a World Title shotBig E has claimed that Bronson Reed has earned himself a shot at a WWE World Championship with his win over Roman Reigns. Reed is one of the few men to have pinned Reigns in singles action.Speaking on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, the former WWE Champion stated that Reed has earned himself a &quot;golden ticket&quot; and should be able to skip the line for a shot at a WWE World Title. Big E said:&quot;I think he essentially has the golden ticket. If you pin Roman Reigns, if he wants a world title shot tomorrow, he should be able to have that. He should be able to skip the line. It means that much,&quot;Interestingly enough, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is held by Bronson Reed's Vision stablemate and leader, Seth Rollins. Top names from Monday Night RAW, including CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, have had their sights on the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time.