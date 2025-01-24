Bronson Reed sends a 5-word message amid his absence due to injury; suggests a new nickname for himself

Bronson Reed sent a five-word message amid his absence from WWE programming due to injury. The 36-year-old superstar suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames Match a few months ago.

Reed attempted a huge Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage on Roman Reigns. However, Reigns was saved at the last second by CM Punk. Unfortunately for Reed, he suffered a major injury due to the impact of the missed Tsunami and is expected to be sidelined for several months.

On X/Twitter, Reed shared a five-word message, calling himself the "man" in the process.

"THE MAN IN THE ARENA," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's tweet:

Bronson Reed opened up about his injury

Bronson Reed opened up about his injury from the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Aus-zilla confirmed that he smashed his talus bone.

On X/Twitter, he wrote:

"Let's clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now this means I won't be at Raw netflix Premiere, don't expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I've had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It's not merely a fracture!"

Reed had an incredible 2024 but unfortunately failed to get his hands on a championship. His feud with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman was quite memorable before the 36-year-old concluded the year by aligning with The Bloodline for their feud with the OG Bloodline.

The former NXT North American Champion's return has yet to be confirmed. Upon returning to television, he plans to challenge for the WWE World Championship.

