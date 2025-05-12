Bronson Reed sends a Bloodline message after Solo Sikoa brings in Jeff Cobb

It has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Bronson Reed. The last time he was in action was at Survivor Series WarGames, where he teamed up with the New Bloodline. Now, while he is recovering from injury, he has sent a message in light of Solo Sikoa bringing in Jeff Cobb.
At Backlash 2025, fans were left in awe of the monstrous strength shown by Jeff Cobb. The 42-year-old was one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling before making his emphatic WWE debut in St. Louis, Missouri, and helping Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship.
As mentioned earlier, Bronson Reed is quite familiar with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. After all, he assisted The Street Champion in his war with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline. Unfortunately, in the process, he injured his leg.
Nevertheless, he sent out a Bloodline-related message on X. Following Jeff Cobb's debut, Reed tweeted out an emoji of a hand with a finger up. This is, of course, a reference to the iconic Bloodline gesture of raising "ones" to the sky.
It's nice to see Bronson Reed acknowledge the newest addition to The Bloodline. Hopefully, we can see him, Cobb, Sikoa, Fatu, and the rest of the group once more when he returns from injury.
Bronson Reed is expected to return to action sometime soon
Bronson Reed was on quite a roll before his injury. His appearance at Survivor Series aside, Reed was quickly establishing himself as a main event talent. Unfortunately, the foot injury scuppered his momentum.
Hopefully, he can pick up from where he left off upon his return, which is expected to be sometime soon. Back in November, when Reed initially got injured, reports suggested that he was aiming for a return in May or June.
With that in mind, fans will be hoping to see him sometime soon. The last time he was seen, he was a part of the RAW roster, but given how different storylines have progressed, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him.