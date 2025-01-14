Bronson Reed sends chilling welcome message to Penta following his WWE debut

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Penta made a triumphant debut in WWE. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed greeted the luchador with a chilling message.

Penta El Zero Miedo's debut in the Stamford-based promotion had been teased for weeks. He finally appeared on the January 13, 2025, edition of RAW, facing Chad Gable in his first match for the promotion.

Both men delivered stellar performances inside the squared circle. In the end, Pentagon Jr. emerged victorious over Master Gable. The former TNA World Champion also declared WWE his new home and welcomed fans to embrace a new era in his professional wrestling career.

On X/Twitter, Bronson Reed welcomed the 39-year-old WWE star to the company, but his message was far from friendly. The King of Monsters issued a threat, promising to deliver a devastating Tsunami splash to the luchador. He also took shots at Penta's appearance by comparing him to the late La Parka.

"Welcome, PENTA. Just know, you're in the splash zone now. Il'l reserve a TSUNAMI for your La Parka lookin a**!!!" he wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Reed's tweet below.

Screenshot from Reed's X/Twitter account

You can view the uncensored tweet here.

WWE veteran feels Michael Cole committed a blunder during Penta's debut on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently said Michael Cole made an error while calling Penta's debut match. He discussed the bout on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Vince Russo criticized how Cole referred to Penta El Zero Miedo as "the best luchador Adam Pearce could find," despite Rey Mysterio being present on the roster. The former WWE head writer believed this statement could have been disrespectful to Rey Mysterio and likely drew a negative reaction from Triple H backstage.

"We got Gable and Penta, Cole says this. The best luchador Adam Pearce could find. Bro, you got Rey Mysterio on that roster." Russo continued, "Cole said it and when they came back from a commercial break, he kind of said Penta was the second-best luchador right behind Rey Mysterio. I guarantee you Triple H was like, 'Bro, you can't say that! Rey is sitting right here.' You know what I mean? It's things like this," Russo said.

Whether Penta will compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match remains to be seen. The bout will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

