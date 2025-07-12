Bronson Reed sends a five-word message after he and Bron Breakker destroy LA Knight a day before Saturday Night's Main Event

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker brutally destroyed LA Knight a day before Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Auszilla has now sent a five-word message to Knight.

On this week's SmackDown, Knight teamed up with Jimmy Uso in the main event to face Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match. The Megastar and Jimmy picked up the win, but their celebrations were cut short. Big Jim was chased out of the arena by Sikoa's stablemates. Meanwhile, the former United States Champion was ambushed by Breakker and Reed.

The Dog of WWE hit The Megastar with a brutal Spear, and Reed followed it up with a Tsunami. You can view a video of the beatdown below.

Reed shared a five-word message after he and Breakker attacked Knight on SmackDown. The Auszilla referenced Justin Bieber's viral "It's not clocking to you" video.

"Its [sic] not clocking to you," Reed wrote.

You can check out Reed's post on X below.

LA Knight will face Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. They have been feuding for weeks. At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Rollins and his stablemates prevented Knight from capturing the briefcase.

The Visionary won the contract himself and now has the chance to win a WWE World Championship anytime he wants. But first, Rollins will have to go through a furious version of LA Knight.

