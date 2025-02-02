Bronson Reed sends a message to Jey Uso after he wins the Royal Rumble; teases something huge

Bronson Reed sent a message to Jey Uso after he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey and John Cena were the final two superstars in the match, with The Cenation Leader being eliminated.

Reed and Jey crossed paths during the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024. Reed was a member of The Bloodline, while Jey teamed up with his Original Bloodline stablemates and CM Punk.

On Twitter/X, Reed posted fan art featuring himself, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. The Aus-zilla congratulated the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner and teased challenging him in the future.

"Congratulations, For now, uce," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's tweet below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reed was injured during the Men's WarGames Match after he failed to connect with a huge Tsunami attempt from the top of the WarGames cage. The 36-year-old has already hinted at the possibility of challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship once he is fit and ready to compete.

Meanwhile, Jey will challenge for either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, the 39-year-old superstar recently failed in his attempt to dethrone Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It remains to be seen which champion Jey will choose on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback