Bronson Reed sends a message to Jey Uso after he wins the Royal Rumble; teases something huge

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:09 GMT
Bronson Reed (left), Jey Uso (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bronson Reed sent a message to Jey Uso after he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey and John Cena were the final two superstars in the match, with The Cenation Leader being eliminated.

Reed and Jey crossed paths during the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024. Reed was a member of The Bloodline, while Jey teamed up with his Original Bloodline stablemates and CM Punk.

On Twitter/X, Reed posted fan art featuring himself, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. The Aus-zilla congratulated the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner and teased challenging him in the future.

"Congratulations, For now, uce," wrote Reed.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Check out Reed's tweet below:

Reed was injured during the Men's WarGames Match after he failed to connect with a huge Tsunami attempt from the top of the WarGames cage. The 36-year-old has already hinted at the possibility of challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship once he is fit and ready to compete.

Meanwhile, Jey will challenge for either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, the 39-year-old superstar recently failed in his attempt to dethrone Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It remains to be seen which champion Jey will choose on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

