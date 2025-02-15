Bronson Reed sends a message to Solo Sikoa after he gets confronted by Jacob Fatu

Bronson Reed sent a message to Solo Sikoa after Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga confronted him backstage on this week's SmackDown. Reed offered to help his former WarGames teammate.

Sikoa returned during the closing moments of last week's edition of the blue brand after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on January 6, 2025. The former Tribal Chief attacked Cody Rhodes after he and Jey Uso were victorious over Fatu and Tonga in a tag team match.

Reed offered help to Sikoa after Fatu and Tonga confronted him tonight. The Aus-zilla is out of action due to an injury he suffered in the Men's WarGames Match where he teamed up with The New Bloodline.

"Seems like SOLO needs a homie," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X:

Bronson Reed was revealed as the fifth member of The Bloodline for their WarGames Match against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk. The 36-year-old attempted a huge Tsunami from the top of the WarGames structure but was unsuccessful in executing it, which caused his injury.

This wasn't the first time Reed teased a feud with Fatu. He previously warned him after he decimated Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII. The Samoan Werewolf has been running roughshod alongside Tama Tonga on Friday nights.

