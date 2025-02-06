Bronson Reed sends a message after Triple H quietly releases former champion from WWE

Bronson Reed has sent a heartfelt message to a 34-year-old star after he was quietly shown the door by WWE sometime last month. Reports suggested that Triple H decided to release Duke Hudson as he supposedly wasn't ready for the main roster.

As per the rumor mill, Hudson was let go sometime in mid-January after a nearly six-year stint with WWE that began in 2019. He had a fairly successful run in NXT as part of Chase University, where he also became a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, alongside Andre Chase. However, their reign lasted merely 21 days.

Duke Hudson hadn't been active in the ring over the last few months, with his last televised match going down way back in September 2024. After reports of his release emerged, it was also noted that since all roster cuts are made by Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer took the decision to release Hudson.

Soon after, Hudson publicly confirmed his release with a video on X/Twitter, which quickly led to an outpouring of support. Bronson Reed, who's currently on a hiatus due to injury, shared a few heartfelt words for his fellow Australian.

"He will forever be one of my guys! Stand tall," wrote Reed.

Thea Hail paid tribute to Duke Hudson after WWE exit

Hail, who was a part of Chase University alongside Hudson, recently took to her Instagram to pay a loving tribute to her former stablemate after his WWE departure. The 21-year-old wrote how she was grateful to have had Duke Hudson by her side as he continuously guided her on her journey in the wrestling business.

"Thank you for believing in me when no one else did and giving me the knowledge I needed as not just a wrestler but as a person. Thank you for everything. Truly the most underrated wrestler and performer. I would not be who I am without you," she wrote.

Going by the video he posted after his release, it's safe to assume Duke Hudson is already readying himself to make a splash wherever the business takes him next.

