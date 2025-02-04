Triple H has released 34-year-old star from WWE - Reports

A recent report has revealed interesting details about a popular name's sudden WWE departure, which has come as a surprise to the wrestling universe. Several hours back, it was reported that Duke Hudson was released from his contract.

Hudson joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. However, he came into the limelight only in 2021 when he became a regular in NXT. The Australian professional wrestler even went on to win the NXT Tag Team Title alongside Andre Chase as part of the Chase University stable, which also included Thea Hail and Ridge Holland.

The Australian last wrestled on WWE TV on the September 10, 2024, edition of NXT, losing to Holland in a singles match. After months of inactivity, barring a match at a live event in November, the 34-year-old star was reportedly released in January this year, per Fightful. Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Triple H makes the decisions regarding roster cuts and that he didn't view Hudson as a "main roster guy."

Neither Hudson nor WWE has commented on the rumored departure, and it remains to be seen if any more details come up in the coming days.

IShowSpeed claims he's done with WWE after Royal Rumble 2025

Unlike Duke Hudson, who has been reportedly released from his contract, popular streamer iShowSpeed seems to have decided to step away from the company himself.

Following his viral appearance at the Royal Rumble PLE, where he was taken out with a vicious Spear by Bron Breakker before being eliminated, IShowSpeed put up a post on X (FKA Twitter) in which he claimed he was done with the Stamford-based promotion.

The popular streamer was also clicked with crutches after the show, indicating the Spear and the subsequent bump on the commentary table may have taken a toll on him. He also reportedly earned plaudits backstage for his performance at the event.

The 20-year-old star's post seems to be a harmless one, as WWE intends to bring it back for WrestleMania 41 if everything falls in place.

