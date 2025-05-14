Bronson Reed sends a one-word message to Jeff Cobb after he joins The Bloodline 

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified May 14, 2025 20:53 GMT
Bronson Reed has history with The Bloodline (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bronson Reed sent a one-word message to Jeff Cobb after he joined The Bloodline at WWE Backlash. Cobb debuted during the closing moments of Jacob Fatu's latest title defense.

Fatu put the United States Championship on the line against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Knight came close to regaining the title with Priest and McIntyre brawling in the crowd. However, the debuting Cobb prevented The Megastar from winning.

On Instagram, Reed sent a one-word message to Cobb, welcoming him to WWE. The Aus-zilla has quite the history with the new Bloodline, teaming up with Solo Sikoa and his group at Survivor Series 2024 for their 5-on-5 WarGames Match against The OG Bloodline. He has been absent since the match due to injury.

"Welcome," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's Instagram post:

WrestleVotes speculated on the possibility of Jeff Cobb facing Jacob Fatu

WrestleVotes discussed the idea of Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb crossing paths in the future. The Samoan Werewolf was visibly confused after the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star debuted at WWE Backlash.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the following was said:

"I wouldn't say relatively soon, I'd say before the end of the year, like Bill [Apter] said they gotta introduce Jeff Cobb a little bit first. But I do think, once that match does happen, it's gonna be impressive. Those are two big boys, those are two bangers, I'm really looking forward to it. Just don't know when yet."
Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight. The win also marked his first singles championship victory in the company.

Meanwhile, Cobb recently departed New Japan Pro Wrestling after an eight-year stint with the company. During his time in the promotion, he held the IWGP Tag Team Championship and the NEVER Openweight Championship.

