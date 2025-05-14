Bronson Reed sends a one-word message to Jeff Cobb after he joins The Bloodline 

Bronson Reed sent a one-word message to Jeff Cobb after he joined The Bloodline at WWE Backlash. Cobb debuted during the closing moments of Jacob Fatu's latest title defense.

Ad

Fatu put the United States Championship on the line against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Knight came close to regaining the title with Priest and McIntyre brawling in the crowd. However, the debuting Cobb prevented The Megastar from winning.

On Instagram, Reed sent a one-word message to Cobb, welcoming him to WWE. The Aus-zilla has quite the history with the new Bloodline, teaming up with Solo Sikoa and his group at Survivor Series 2024 for their 5-on-5 WarGames Match against The OG Bloodline. He has been absent since the match due to injury.

Ad

Trending

"Welcome," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's Instagram post:

Ad

WrestleVotes speculated on the possibility of Jeff Cobb facing Jacob Fatu

WrestleVotes discussed the idea of Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb crossing paths in the future. The Samoan Werewolf was visibly confused after the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star debuted at WWE Backlash.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the following was said:

"I wouldn't say relatively soon, I'd say before the end of the year, like Bill [Apter] said they gotta introduce Jeff Cobb a little bit first. But I do think, once that match does happen, it's gonna be impressive. Those are two big boys, those are two bangers, I'm really looking forward to it. Just don't know when yet."

Ad

Ad

Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight. The win also marked his first singles championship victory in the company.

Meanwhile, Cobb recently departed New Japan Pro Wrestling after an eight-year stint with the company. During his time in the promotion, he held the IWGP Tag Team Championship and the NEVER Openweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More