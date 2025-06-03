Bronson Reed sends a two-word message after he, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins wreak havoc on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has shared a menacing message after he, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins once again wreaked havoc on this week's WWE RAW.
Reed and Breakker were in tag team action against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on the Monday night show. The match ended via disqualification after Seth Rollins stomped Jey. The show ended with Rollins, Reed, Breakker, and Paul Heyman standing tall over the babyfaces, including CM Punk. The former WWE Champion failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after losing his qualifying Triple Threat Match to El Grande Americano.
On Instagram, Reed shared a two-word message, reflecting on the actions taken by him, Breakker, and Rollins on RAW.
"Run Run." wrote Reed.
Check out Reed's Instagram post:
Matt Hardy praised WWE's creative team for putting Bronson Reed in a prominent position
Matt Hardy discussed Bronson Reed's return to WWE and praised the company's creative team for putting him in a prominent position. Reed returned during the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, attacking CM Punk and aligning with Seth Rollins' group.
Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion said:
"The fact that that was such a high-level position, and the fact that they automatically moved Bron Breakker into that, and now they put Bronson Reed in, I love the fact that it's a new, young talent that has never been in a spot like that before, so it gives him a lot of chance to grow and learn and be successful. It should help him get over very quickly, and it also is gonna introduce a lot of people to him."
Reed suffered an injury at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He went through a table after failing to connect with a huge Tsunami that he attempted from the top of the WarGames cage.