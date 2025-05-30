WWE star to "get over very quickly" after return, Matt Hardy predicts

Matt Hardy has been involved in dozens of WWE angles throughout his career. In a recent podcast episode, the TNA star gave his thoughts on WWE's latest storyline development involving Bronson Reed.
On April 19, Paul Heyman aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 to help The Visionary beat CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Since then, Bron Breakker and the returning Reed have joined forces with the villainous duo to create a new faction.
On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy applauded WWE's creative team for reintroducing Reed in a prominent role:
"The fact that that was such a high-level position, and the fact that they automatically moved Bron Breakker into that, and now they put Bronson Reed in, I love the fact that it's a new, young talent that has never been in a spot like that before, so it gives him a lot of chance to grow and learn and be successful. It should help him get over very quickly, and it also is gonna introduce a lot of people to him." [12:24 – 12:47]
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
Reed returned at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. He had been out of action for six months after suffering a serious ankle injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.
Bronson Reed's impact after WWE return
Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Sami Zayn in the opening match at Saturday Night's Main Event. In the closing stages, Bronson Reed charged into Punk at ringside and put him through a barricade.
The chaotic scenes continued post-match when Reed hit Punk with his Tsunami finisher from the top rope.
Reed appeared on the May 26 episode of RAW alongside Breakker, Heyman, and Rollins. In the main event, Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Zayn to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7.
Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.