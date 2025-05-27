WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch reveals title match stipulation; Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman take shots at Roman Reigns (5/26/25)

Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Heyman introduced all of them and made a Bloodline reference when talking about Breakker's family legacy, as well as a Terminator reference. The crowd chanted for CM Punk, and Heyman said that Punk was not there thanks to Bronson Reed.

Heyman talked them up and said that Rollins was securing the future of the industry. Heyman told the crowd to acknowledge Seth Rollins, but the crowd chanted for the OTC, Roman Reigns. Seth got on the mic and said that he was looking to gain 'total power' and control of WWE.

The fans chanted, "You sold out," and Rollins denied it before calling the audience hypocrites because they were happily singing his entrance music just moments earlier. Rollins added that he was the only person strong enough to lead WWE, and if it weren't for Sami Zayn and CM Punk, he would be the World Heavyweight Champion right now.

Rollins said that they took care of CM Punk on Saturday, and tonight, they were going to do the same to Sami Zayn before Seth goes on to win the Money in the Bank contract and eventually cash it in.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (May 26, 2025):

Penta def. Chad Gable & Dragon Lee

Rusev def. Akira Tozawa

The New Day def. American Made & The War Raiders

Kairi Sane def. Liv Morgan

Seth Rollins def. Sami Zayn & Finn Balor

WWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Dragon Lee and Penta teamed up early on and sent Chad Gable outside the ring before Penta turned on Lee and tried for a rollup. Lee got a big kick in the corner before Chad came back and hit some big overhead suplexes. Gable got spiked on his head before being tossed back outside.

Lee was sent outside as well before Penta got a big dive to the floor and took them both out. Gable came back and tied Penta's mask to the ring ropes before doing the same to Lee as well. Gable unloaded on the trapped luchadors with kicks before dropping Penta on the announce desk outside.

Lee came in with a dive and took Penta out while Gable attacked Vikingo, who was in the front row. Back in the ring, Lee got a big powerbomb on Gable for a near fall before Chad came back with a German Suplex. Penta took a moonsault before Vikingo got involved and dropped Gable from the top rope.

Penta got the Mexican Destroyer and the Penta Driver on Lee and Gable, respectively, before getting the win.

Result: Penta def. Chad Gable & Dragon Lee on RAW

Grade: B+

Roxanne Perez got some nuggets for Dominik Mysterio when Liv Morgan showed back up. Morgan looked like she was mad at Dom, but then said that Raquel kept her informed about everything. She said that she was going to deal with Roxanne and Dom later since she had to set up a qualifying match for Money in the Bank first.

WWE RAW Results: Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa tried for some early strikes but was overpowered by Rusev, who countered with some strikes of his own. Rusev locked in the accolade, and the ref had to call it since he refused to let go even after Tozawa was knocked out.

Result: Rusev def. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Rusev refused to release the hold even after the bell. Sheamus made his entrance before Rusev finally released Tozawa and retreated.

Grade: D

Sami Zayn was backstage and said that he should have stopped Rollins and his gang from running their mouths earlier in the show. Jey Uso was there and told him that it would have been a bad idea and he should focus on his MITB qualifier match.

WWE RAW Results: The New Day (c) vs. American Made vs. The War Raiders - Tag Team Championship match

We got a big brawl before the match, and the War Raiders cleared the ring before Erik tossed Ivar on top of everyone else. The match was finally started, and it devolved into chaos before the champs teamed up with the Creeds to send Erik and Ivar into the barricades and steel steps outside.

The Raiders were taking a beating as the match went on, and Julius hit a Superplex on Erik before Woods came in with the elbow drop. Ivar got a frogsplash on Xavier Woods before Julius interrupted a big double-team move.

Ivar was headed up to the top rope, but Julius took him down with a knee strike before Woods turned on the Creeds and rolled Julius up with a handful of tights for the win.

Result: The New Day def. American Made & The War Raiders

Grade: B

Liv and Raquel ran into IYO SKY and Kairi Sane backstage before Morgan and Sane set up a match for later in the night.

Jey Uso was out next and yeeted for a whole ten minutes with the crowd before he was interrupted by Gunther. The Ring General congratulated Jey on his successful title defense and for completing fifteen years since the debut of The Usos. Gunther said that he would relieve Uso of the title at Money in the Bank and bring the gold back where it belongs.

Jey asked Gunther if he was done before saying that he was done with everyone, saying his days as champ were numbered. Jey said that he will always stick with his friends like Sami and Cody, while Gunther didn't have that much to fight for. Jey added that he would retain his title at Money in the Bank before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

Liv Morgan sent Kairi Sane into the corner and unloaded on her early on before Sane came back with a top rope move. Liv was sent outside and managed to take control as we headed back to the ring. Sane blocked the third of the Three Amigos before getting a big spear.

Morgan took a blockbuster and was caught in a Boston crab before taking Kairi down with a double boots and hitting a backstabber. Roxanne Perez came in and interfered before Raquel got in her face, and they argued at the ringside. Liv was distracted as Kairi countered the Oblivion before rolling her up for the win.

Result: Kairi Sane def. Liv Morgan on RAW

Grade: B

Liv Morgan was not happy with the loss backstage and blamed Raquel for it since she was the veteran while Roxanne was a rookie.

Lyra Valkyria was out next on RAW and said that Becky Lynch made their match personal by attacking her after their last match and refusing to accept the loss.

Becky came out and, after bragging about Rollins and her family, said that if she loses at Money in the Bank, she would never challenge Lyra for the title again. But if Becky wins, Lyra would have to raise her hand after the match. The champ agreed, and we got some mild trash-talking before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

Sami went after Rollins early in the match, and Balor went after Sami, turning it into an all-out brawl. Balor was sent outside as the match continued before Zayn took the Pedigree from Rollins and managed to kick out before Sami countered the stomp. Sami countered with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall before following up with the Xploder in the corner.

Sami went for the Helluva Kick, but Balor came in with the takedown, but missed the Coup de Grace. Rollins got the stomp on Balor, and Sami got the Helluva kick before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed broke up the pin.

We got a brawl at the ringside before Jey Uso joined in, but was hit with a spear from Bron. Dominik showed up with a chair and slid it into the ring before Rollins hit the stomp to Balor on top of it and got the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Sami Zayn & Finn Balor on RAW

Grade: B+

After the match, CM Punk's music hit, and he showed up behind Rollins and hit the GTS before running off into the crowd as RAW went off the air.

