4 consequences for Bronson Reed after costing CM Punk and Sami Zayn at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Bronson Reed made a shocking return as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event kicked off with the massive Tag Team Match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker against CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

While the Best in the World looked quite strong alongside Zayn throughout the match, things turned around quickly when Paul Heyman distracted the referee, leading to Reed making his comeback out of nowhere. While the referee was distracted, Reed drove Punk through the barricade, helping Bron Breakker deliver a spear to Zayn to pick up the win.

With Reed now aligned with Seth Rollins, here are a few consequences that he might face for interfering in the match and costing CM Punk and Sami Zayn the match:

#4. Adam Pearce bans Bronson Reed for interfering

Bronson Reed’s shocking return at Saturday Night’s Main Event will surely change the landscape of RAW even more. With Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker creating havoc already, GM Adam Pearce is likely not happy with what is unfolding on the red brand.

Reed’s interference changed the course of the Tag Team Match and could force Pearce to take action. The RAW General Manager could end up temporarily suspending the star to restore order and teach the Paul Heyman-guided faction a lesson to make things less chaotic on Monday nights.

#3. CM Punk to call out Bronson Reed on RAW

CM Punk is known for settling scores, and Bronson Reed’s return could also be leading up to that. After Reed smashed him through a barricade during the Tag Team Match and flattened him with a post-bout Tsunami, Punk will surely not sit at home knowing that Reed will be walking happily on the red brand.

CM Punk could now open RAW this week by calling out Big Bronson Reed directly. The attack ended up costing Punk the match against one of his biggest rivals, Seth Rollins. A fiery promo could set the stage for a one-on-one clash, reigniting Punk’s mission to dismantle Rollins’ growing army, starting with Reed himself.

#2. Solo Sikoa attacks Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed was aligned with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, briefly partnering with the Street Champion's team during WarGames before injury sidelined him. Now, after returning to WWE and aligning with Seth Rollins, he could have left the former Tribal Chief furious. Sikoa himself has been beefing up his group and could consider Reed's actions as a betrayal, given that he is no friend of The Visionary.

Sikoa could unleash an assault on the recently returned star on RAW backstage, sending him a message and beginning a whole new storyline altogether. The attack could come as retribution for abandoning his group and choosing a faction led by Seth Rollins.

#1. Roman Reigns returns to attack him

Reed and Roman Reigns shared tense moments during WarGames last year, and there might be some unfinished business there as well. Now that the Auszilla has returned to align with The Visionary, Roman could make an explosive return, targeting Reed for siding with a man who’s one of his biggest rivals.

A backstage ambush or a shocking Spear from nowhere could mark Reigns' massive return. The OTC could further align with CM Punk and Sami Zayn to begin a six-man feud.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the storyline next.

