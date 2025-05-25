BREAKING: Seth Rollins' third faction member confirmed as top star makes a shocking return after nearly 200 days at SNME

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2025 00:40 GMT
An unexpected turn of events (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
An unexpected turn of events (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

In a moment that nobody saw coming, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have the newest member of their faction. The third member is a top RAW star who made a comeback after nearly 200 days away due to an injury.

Ad

The opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event saw CM Punk and Sami Zayn facing off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Recently, Punk and Zayn had the advantage as Jey Uso was also on their side. However, Rollins has been plotting for some time now, and the third member has been made official.

You might be surprised that the third member is none other than "Big" Bronson Reed, who was been out of action for 175 days following his injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. Reed came in and bulldozed CM Punk and Sami Zayn, helping the duo of Rollins and Breakker win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Seth Rollins gave his big rival, Bronson Reed, a hug. All the tsunamis from the past year seem to have been forgiven, and he is now back as the third member. Very few expected him to return, but perhaps it makes sense since half a year has passed since he was away.

Bronson Reed was gaining a lot of momentum on RAW before his unfortunate injury at Survivor Series, where he was a part of Team Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline.

Ad

It's a great spot to slot back into, and Bronson Reed looks like a million bucks.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications