BREAKING: Seth Rollins' third faction member confirmed as top star makes a shocking return after nearly 200 days at SNME

In a moment that nobody saw coming, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have the newest member of their faction. The third member is a top RAW star who made a comeback after nearly 200 days away due to an injury.
The opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event saw CM Punk and Sami Zayn facing off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Recently, Punk and Zayn had the advantage as Jey Uso was also on their side. However, Rollins has been plotting for some time now, and the third member has been made official.
You might be surprised that the third member is none other than "Big" Bronson Reed, who was been out of action for 175 days following his injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. Reed came in and bulldozed CM Punk and Sami Zayn, helping the duo of Rollins and Breakker win.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Seth Rollins gave his big rival, Bronson Reed, a hug. All the tsunamis from the past year seem to have been forgiven, and he is now back as the third member. Very few expected him to return, but perhaps it makes sense since half a year has passed since he was away.
Bronson Reed was gaining a lot of momentum on RAW before his unfortunate injury at Survivor Series, where he was a part of Team Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline.
It's a great spot to slot back into, and Bronson Reed looks like a million bucks.