BREAKING: Seth Rollins' third faction member confirmed as top star makes a shocking return after nearly 200 days at SNME

In a moment that nobody saw coming, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker have the newest member of their faction. The third member is a top RAW star who made a comeback after nearly 200 days away due to an injury.

Ad

The opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event saw CM Punk and Sami Zayn facing off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Recently, Punk and Zayn had the advantage as Jey Uso was also on their side. However, Rollins has been plotting for some time now, and the third member has been made official.

You might be surprised that the third member is none other than "Big" Bronson Reed, who was been out of action for 175 days following his injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. Reed came in and bulldozed CM Punk and Sami Zayn, helping the duo of Rollins and Breakker win.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Seth Rollins gave his big rival, Bronson Reed, a hug. All the tsunamis from the past year seem to have been forgiven, and he is now back as the third member. Very few expected him to return, but perhaps it makes sense since half a year has passed since he was away.

Bronson Reed was gaining a lot of momentum on RAW before his unfortunate injury at Survivor Series, where he was a part of Team Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's a great spot to slot back into, and Bronson Reed looks like a million bucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More