Bronson Reed sends two-word message hinting at shock return before WrestleMania

Bronson Reed has been away from WWE for quite some time due to his injury. Now, he may be about to return.
The star teamed with the rest of the New Bloodline - Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa - at the Survivor Series: WarGames. There, his team lost, but he was left injured after a move off the top of the cage caused an injury to his leg. The star has since been gone and worked on recovering. As a result of the injury, he's been forced to miss out on the RAW debut on Netflix and the Royal Rumble.
Fans thought that Reed would be missing WrestleMania, which seemed to be the case. The star needed time to recover before he could make a return. Now, though, it appears that the star could be back before the event. As to when he'll be able to return, it's still uncertain, but the star has been hinting that he's ready to be back and destroying everyone in WWE again.
On Instagram, Bronson Reed posted a picture of himself just a day before WWE SmackDown and said that fans could expect him.
"Expect me."
This comes a day after he posted another picture of himself destroying Seth Rollins and asked fans whether they had missed him.
All this appears to be leading to a return by the star.
Bronson Reed could want revenge on CM Punk, Roman Reigns, or Jey Uso
Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are currently set for big matches at WrestleMania, as is CM Punk. Bronson Reed was injured in a match where he was facing the stars, as well as Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. However, the last two are out of the picture.
As a result, heading into WrestleMania weekend, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso may also need to keep their eyes open for a Reed-shaped shock return.