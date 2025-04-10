"Miss me?" - Bloodline ally sends 3-word message after 130 days of absence due to injury

A Bloodline ally who has been missing for quite some time has sent a message. The injured star seems to be hinting at a return.

Bronson Reed revealed himself as an ally of the new Bloodline, teaming up with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to take on the team of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk in a Bloodline WarGames match. His team came close to winning but was unable to do it. In the end, Roman Reigns' team walked away with the win.

During the match, Reed suffered an injury that put him out of action as well. The star suffered an injury to his leg that meant that he would not be able to be part of the RAW debut on Netflix. On top of that, he has missed Royal Rumble, and it looks likely he won't be back in time for WrestleMania. The star has suffered quite a bit, but according to rumors, the coming months will determine if that's true, as he's expected to return sometime after WrestleMania.

The star sent a message on his Instagram, where he made clear that he would get back and immediately go back to dominating everyone in WWE again. He posted a picture of himself delivering a Tsunami.

"Miss me? #TSUNAMI."

Fans will have to wait and see what's next when Reed returns.

Bronson Reed was in the middle of the biggest push of his life in WWE during the Bloodline match

At the time of his injury, when he allied with The Bloodline, Reed was in the middle of the biggest push of his life. His alliance with the team meant that he was going to be put even more in the spotlight, but even before that, he was destroying everyone.

His rivalries with Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and other stars saw him come off looking great as he was demolishing some of the biggest names in WWE.

