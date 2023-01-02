Bronson Reed made his shocking return to WWE two weeks ago on RAW and interfered in a Ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. The 34-year-old now has his sights set on former two-time Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The storyline between The Miz and Dexter Lumis has been going on for months and the two superstars battled in a Ladder match last week on WWE RAW. It appeared that Dexter was well on his way to victory, but Bronson Reed's interference changed everything.

Reed attacked Lumis and then carried The A-Lister to the top of the ladder. The Miz grabbed the bag of cash suspended above the ring to win the match and celebrated with Bronson after the victory.

Bronson took to Twitter to send Shinsuke Nakamura a warning following his match against The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH. Reed dared Nakamura to come and find him tomorrow night on RAW.

"I like to start the new year choosing violence. Hey @ShinsukeN Now that you're done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I'll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy!" tweeted Bronson Reed.

The Miz pays Bronson Reed after WWE RAW

Byron Saxton caught up with The Miz following his victory over Dexter Lumis on the December 19th edition of RAW.

The Miz boasted about his victory and celebrated with his winnings. Bronson Reed arrived and The A-Lister praised the big man. He claimed that it was an honor to get Bronson back in the company.

"It was an honor getting you back into WWE," said The Miz. "You have it all. Power, brutality, killer instinct, and I owe you big time." [00:55 - 01:07]

Bronson got angry and grabbed The Miz's hand. He demanded his money and The Miz quickly paid him to end the segment.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: @mikethemiz gives his thanks to returning Superstar #BronsonReed for helping him defeat @DexterWWE in the high-stakes Ladder Match as Reed takes his cut for his involvement. EXCLUSIVE: @mikethemiz gives his thanks to returning Superstar #BronsonReed for helping him defeat @DexterWWE in the high-stakes Ladder Match as Reed takes his cut for his involvement.#WWERaw https://t.co/r5qsrbgrSs

The 34-year-old issued a statement following his return to the company and noted that one must always secure the bag. Time will tell if Bronson makes an impact at Royal Rumble 2023.

Who would you like to see Bronson Reed square off against in WWE in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below

