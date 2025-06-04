Bronson Reed shares cryptic update ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Bronson Reed shared a cryptic update today on social media ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The former North American Champion recently returned to WWE television after missing several months due to a major injury.

Reed recently returned to WWE RAW to align with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins has qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE this Saturday night.

Reed took to his Instagram today to share a cryptic image with Seth Rollins ahead of the major event this weekend, and you can check it out in the post below.

Bronson Reed teamed up with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. He went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage on Roman Reigns, but CM Punk pulled The Tribal Chief out of the way at the last moment. Reed landed wrong during the move and suffered a significant injury that kept him out of action for several months.

Vince Russo claims Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed should be given a tag team name in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed should be given a tag team name by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend noted that Breakker and Reed were wearing matching black gear. Russo stated that the duo should be given a team name and a gimmick to work with on RAW.

"My thing with this is, why are they coming out in black gear? Give them some kind of gimmick, give them some kind of a name. They shouldn’t just be coming out in matching black gear." [From 56:27 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed seemingly was in line for a push during the time of his injury last year at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Reed moving forward and if the 36-year-old attempts to interfere in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend.

