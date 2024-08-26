Bronson Reed shares one-word message ahead of major showdown on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar, 'Big' Bronson Reed shared a social media update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Reed will go one-on-one against Braun Strowman on the show later tonight.

The former NXT North American Champion has been brutally attacking fellow RAW superstars in a bid to be taken seriously. He brutalized former World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins and then former World Tag Team Champion, R-Truth, forcing the two out of action on two consecutive Monday nights.

Reed intended to put The Miz on the shelf also following their No Disqualification Match last week. However, Braun Strowman came out to make the save, setting up a singles match between the two behemoths in the process.

Bronson Reed took to his Instagram account earlier today to hype up his match against The Monster of All Monsters. The Aussie shared two graphic images advertising the upcoming contest between the two heavyweights.

"Tonight," wrote Reed.

Bronson Reed makes bold claims following confrontation with Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed fired shots at Braun Strowman following their confrontation during last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He also made bold claims for their upcoming match.

Last week, Reed addressed his recent actions while talking to backstage interviewer, Jackie Redmond. He further took a dig at Strowman, referring to the latter as a little kid who used to get picked on. Bronson also sent a warning message, claiming he would bully the former WWE Universal Champion.

"I had to take it to the extreme because I wasn't being heard. I wasn't being listened to. I have told everyone, pound for pound, I am one of the best in the world. And the way to prove it is to take all of my competitors out [...] Braun Strowman, for as big as he is, is just another victim. And behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on, and guess what, Braun? You never grow out of a bully cause a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you. Interview over," he said.

Bronson Reed has been dishing out punishment to all his opponents. It remains to be seen how he will fare against Braun Strowman later tonight on WWE RAW.

