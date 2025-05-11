Bronson Reed shares personal update amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has shared a personal update on social media. The Aussie is currently out of action due to injury.
The 36-year-old suffered a severe ankle injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He had to undergo surgery after injuring his foot while attempting a Tsunami Splash onto Roman Reigns lying on a table from the top of the WarGames cage.
Earlier today, "Big" Bronson Reed took to his Instagram account to wish his wife, Paige Haley, a Happy Mother's Day. He posted an adorable picture of Paige with their one-year-old child, Deja.
"'Mother is the name for God on the lips and hearts of all children' Happy Mothers Day to my true goddess @yo_homes_to_belair [Paige Haley] Thank you for blessing Deja and I with all that you do. #pandjforever," he wrote.
You can check out his Instagram post below:
Bronson Reed teases match with WWE legend set to retire this year
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will retire from in-ring competition by the end of the year. Following his successful title defense at WWE Backlash, the veteran has 24 dates left in his Farewell Tour.
Earlier this year, Bronson Reed took to his X/Twitter account to indirectly challenge The Cenation Leader for a match. Reed noted that the 17-time World Champion must face him if he considers referring to himself as the greatest of all time. He added that Cena had never been hit with the Tsunami.
"Big match John must face me before he retires if he even considers to call himself the goat. He has never experienced the TSUNAMI!" he wrote.

While the WWE Universe awaits Reed's return to action, in his latest in-ring appearance, John Cena retained his Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating long-time rival Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see who he faces next.