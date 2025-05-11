Bronson Reed shares personal update amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has shared a personal update on social media. The Aussie is currently out of action due to injury.

Ad

The 36-year-old suffered a severe ankle injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He had to undergo surgery after injuring his foot while attempting a Tsunami Splash onto Roman Reigns lying on a table from the top of the WarGames cage.

Earlier today, "Big" Bronson Reed took to his Instagram account to wish his wife, Paige Haley, a Happy Mother's Day. He posted an adorable picture of Paige with their one-year-old child, Deja.

Ad

Trending

"'Mother is the name for God on the lips and hearts of all children' Happy Mothers Day to my true goddess @yo_homes_to_belair [Paige Haley] Thank you for blessing Deja and I with all that you do. #pandjforever," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Bronson Reed teases match with WWE legend set to retire this year

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will retire from in-ring competition by the end of the year. Following his successful title defense at WWE Backlash, the veteran has 24 dates left in his Farewell Tour.

Earlier this year, Bronson Reed took to his X/Twitter account to indirectly challenge The Cenation Leader for a match. Reed noted that the 17-time World Champion must face him if he considers referring to himself as the greatest of all time. He added that Cena had never been hit with the Tsunami.

Ad

"Big match John must face me before he retires if he even considers to call himself the goat. He has never experienced the TSUNAMI!" he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

While the WWE Universe awaits Reed's return to action, in his latest in-ring appearance, John Cena retained his Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating long-time rival Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see who he faces next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More