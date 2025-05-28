  • home icon
Bronson Reed shares potential new name for Seth Rollins' stable on WWE RAW

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 28, 2025 19:26 GMT
Is this their new name? (Image via WWE)
Is this their new name? (Image via WWE)

Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins' stable at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it seems that he has already got a name in mind for the group.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman have now aligned together, but as of writing, the group doesn't have an official name on RAW. It seems that Reed has an idea because he recently shared a design on Instagram that referred to the group as "The Vision."

Is this their new name? [Credit: Bronson Reed&#039;s Instagram Story]
Is this their new name? [Credit: Bronson Reed's Instagram Story]

It could be argued that this is the best possible name for the group since Rollins calls himself The Visionary, and this group was a vision that both he and Paul Heyman had around WrestleMania.

It seems that Breakker was someone both men wanted in the group, and it was revealed on RAW that Rollins was impressed with the destruction Reed had left in his wake in WWE, so they waited for him to be cleared, and then he was able to join the group this past weekend.

Will Bronson Reed turn on Seth Rollins?

Bronson Reed's alignment with Seth Rollins was a confusing one for WWE fans since the two men were at odds when Reed was injured, and now they are on the same team.

Reed was set to take on Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event in the fall of 2024 before he was injured at Survivor Series WarGames, which meant that the match was canceled. It's unclear what has changed since Reed's injury, but Paul Heyman claimed it was something that pushed Rollins to recruit Reed.

It will be interesting to see if Reed is the first man to turn on Rollins since he appears to be the most confusing addition to the group and could be the wildcard when it comes to facing much bigger opposition.

