Bronson Reed shares potential new name for Seth Rollins' stable on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins' stable at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it seems that he has already got a name in mind for the group.

Ad

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman have now aligned together, but as of writing, the group doesn't have an official name on RAW. It seems that Reed has an idea because he recently shared a design on Instagram that referred to the group as "The Vision."

Is this their new name? [Credit: Bronson Reed's Instagram Story]

It could be argued that this is the best possible name for the group since Rollins calls himself The Visionary, and this group was a vision that both he and Paul Heyman had around WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

It seems that Breakker was someone both men wanted in the group, and it was revealed on RAW that Rollins was impressed with the destruction Reed had left in his wake in WWE, so they waited for him to be cleared, and then he was able to join the group this past weekend.

Will Bronson Reed turn on Seth Rollins?

Bronson Reed's alignment with Seth Rollins was a confusing one for WWE fans since the two men were at odds when Reed was injured, and now they are on the same team.

Ad

Reed was set to take on Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event in the fall of 2024 before he was injured at Survivor Series WarGames, which meant that the match was canceled. It's unclear what has changed since Reed's injury, but Paul Heyman claimed it was something that pushed Rollins to recruit Reed.

It will be interesting to see if Reed is the first man to turn on Rollins since he appears to be the most confusing addition to the group and could be the wildcard when it comes to facing much bigger opposition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More