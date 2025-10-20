Bronson Reed shares recent unseen photos; former Money in the Bank winner spotted

Bronson Reed is currently one of the biggest stars on the Monday Night RAW roster. Him and Bron Breakker shocked the world when they betrayed Seth Rollins on last week's show. Ahead of the upcoming RAW episode, Reed shared some recent unseen pictures where he can be spotted with Otis of the Alpha Academy. Reed had faced Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel in Perth. Both men destroyed each other with weapons like steel steps, stop signs and cricket bats in the match. After an intense match and some assistance from Bron Breakker, Reed finally picked up the win over the Tribal Chief.In his latest Instagram post, Reed shared some unseen pictures of him from his tour from the past few weeks. In one of the pictures, he can be spotted with the 2020 Money in the Bank winner Otis. Dominik Mysterio can also be seen in one of the pictures. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are excited to see what's next for Bronson Reed in the coming weeks now that he and Breakker have betrayed the World Heavyweight Champion. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins on RAW last weekOn last week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins opened the show celebrating his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. During the segment, he stated that he doesn't need the help of the Vision and he achieved everything by himself. In the main event of the show, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the number 1 contender for Rollins' title. The Vision came out to attack Punk after the match and Rollins stood tall in the ring. To everyone's shock, Breakker speared the leader of the group.Bron Breakker then asked Reed if he wants to join him and Bronson Reed made his answer clear by hitting a Tsunami on Rollins. Paul Heyman also joined the two young stars following their betrayal. It will be exciting to see what the three men have to say on the upcoming episode of RAW.