Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Natalya, and other WWE Superstars react after Ivar shares heartbreaking news

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Ivar shared some heartbreaking news on social media, and now Bronson Reed, Natalya, Sheamus, Humberto Carrillo, and other WWE stars have reacted to it. The star had something tragic to share with his followers in an emotional post.

In an emotional post, Ivar shared that his 19-year-old beloved cat, Juvi, had died. He said that he didn't remember what life was like without his cat and that he would never have a more perfect feline companion. The star said he was glad that Juvi was no longer in pain but was missing him deeply.

Several stars reached out to him in the comments and showed their love for him by reacting to the post. Sheamus, Bronson Reed, Tyson Kidd, and several other stars showed their love for him with their reactions to the post. Meanwhile, others, like Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, and more WWE stars, wished him well with their reactions.

In a heartfelt comment, Natalya said that she was sending love his way, given her own love for cats and having experienced the loss of her beloved companions in the past. Some of the comments and reactions can be seen below.

The star has received love (Credit: Ivar's Instagram)

The stars reached out to ensure he was doing well after the loss.

Bronson Reed has been absent from WWE

In the last few months, the absence of Bronson Reed from the company has been felt keenly. Injuring himself after a jump from the top of the cage during the Bloodline WarGames match. He has not been seen since, missing the RAW debut on Netflix, and later, WrestleMania 41.

Reed is expected to return sometime during the next few months, but so far, no date has been set. He's remained relevant through his social media presence, even with his injury at this time.

