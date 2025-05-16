Condolences to WWE Superstar Ivar

Ivar shared an unfortunate update ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran is currently in a tag team with Erik on RAW known as the War Raiders.

Ad

The 41-year-old took to Instagram today to share that his cat, Juvi, sadly passed away after 19 years. He noted that he was happy that she was no longer in pain, but he would miss her dearly. You can check out his heartbreaking message in the post below.

"Juvi, 19 Years wasn't long enough. I can hardly remember what life was before you. I will never know a more perfect kitty 😺. I'm happy you are no longer in pain, but I already miss you deeply 💔😭 love you Tudes," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

The New Day captured the World Tag Team Championships from the War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Erik and Ivar lost to The Creed Brothers this past Monday night on RAW after the reigning champions interfered in the match.

The War Raiders would have liked to work with a released WWE star

The War Raiders recently disclosed that they would have liked the chance to work with Paul Ellering. The legendary manager was let go alongside The Authors of Pain earlier this year after spending some time in faction, The Final Testament, alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champions stated that they would have enjoyed working with Ellering if given the chance. Ivar noted that the 71-year-old was already paired with The Authors of Pain when they signed with the promotion:

"He was [in WWE when The War Raiders joined], but he was with AOP when we got here, so they were already together. That's why [an alliance never happened]. That would have been really cool. It would have been really cool, yeah." [From 02:21 – 02:44]

Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ad

Erik and Ivar both missed a substantial amount of time last year due to injuries. Only time will tell what the future holds for the War Raiders following their loss at WWE WrestleMania 41.

All of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to Ivar at this difficult time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More