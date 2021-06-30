Bronson Reed reacts to losing the NXT North American Championship

Bronson Reed suffered a major shock on this week's episode of NXT. The Aus-Zilla unexpectedly lost his NXT North American Championship in a match against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a one-on-one match.

The loss came after some substantial interference from Hit Row. Well-timed distractions from Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis allowed Isaiah Scott to capitalize.

Scott hit the House Call on Bronson Reed, followed by a 450 Splash, and then pinned him for the three count. This gave Isaiah Scott his first championship win in NXT, but left the former champion completely dumb-founded.

Following his loss, Bronson Reed took to Twitter to apologize for the result of the match. Reed mentioned his friends, family and fans, claiming he failed them. He ended the tweet by asking the question, "Now What?".

"My fans, my friends, my family. My wife. I failed you. I'm sorry. Now what?@WWENXT" said Bronson Reed.

My fans, my friends, my family.

My wife.

I failed you.

I'm sorry.



Now what?@WWENXT — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) June 30, 2021

The loss came as a surprise not just to Bronson Reed, but to the NXT Universe as well. This was only Reed's first one-on-one title defense since he won the title. Additionally, Reed held the title for little more than a month.

It really does raise the question: What is next for Bronson Reed?

Could Bronson Reed be heading to the main roster?

Bronson Reed suddenly losing the title makes no sense from a creative standpoint. The Australian star is popular with fans and does not have any backstage issues that we know of.

The only sensible explanation as to why WWE chose to take the title off of him is that they may be preparing to bring him up to the main roster.

This wouldn't be much of a surprise, considering Bronson Reed was seen backstage on SmackDown recently, and even had a dark match against Robert Roode. Reed also appeared on Main Event, where he defeated Drew Gulak.

It may still be early in his career, but a move to the main roster would be a big step for Bronson Reed.

Where would you like to see Bronson Reed wrestle? Should he go to RAW or SmackDown? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Rohit Mishra