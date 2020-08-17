Bronson Reed on competing for the NXT North American Title

NXT Superstar, Bronson Reed, discussed challenging for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Next weekend, Bronson Reed will compete at his first NXT TakeOver event. He will be one of the five participants vying for the vacant NXT North American Championship in a ladder match.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Bronson Reed said that the NXT Universe should be prepared to be amazed when the Australian Superstar gets to show what he's capable of with a ladder in his possession.

"It's surreal a little bit, It's my first TakeOver but it's also TakeOver 30 which seems like a really big deal, then I'm also in a ladder match but not just a ladder match, a ladder match for the North American Championship. So these are sort of goals I had for myself when I came to NXT to be able to get into these title opportunities and now that I have one I'm very excited for it."

Bronson Reed's advantage in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match

Continuing to discuss his chances in the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Bronson Reed talked about what sets him apart from all the other competitors in the match.

Some members of the NXT Universe have suggested that being a larger wrestler will hinder him in a high-risk match such as a ladder match. However, Bronson Reed suggested that his size could actually be an advantage in the title match at NXT TakeOver XXX.

"My size is actually an advantage in a ladder match. Obviously it takes a lot more for me to be able to climb the ladder, but I'm also able to manipulate those ladders like no-one else."

Advertisement

NXT TakeOver: XXX will emanate from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Aug. 22, 2020. Due to the current pandemic COVID-19, the show will be produced on a closed set with NXT Performance Center recruits in the audience to add atmosphere to the show.

In addition to the NXT North American Championship Ladder match, WWE confirmed that Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee will be a part of the card. Keith Lee will defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross in the main event.

Who do you think will leave NXT TakeOver: XXX as the NXT North American Champion?