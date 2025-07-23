Bronson Reed has a two-word reaction to WWE announcing major match for SummerSlam

WWE Superstar &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed shared a short two-word message reacting to the Stamford-based promotion announcing a major match for the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Aussie is all set to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Roman Reigns returned to WWE last week seeking revenge on Paul Heyman and his stablemates. The OTC received assistance from Jey Uso earlier this week, as the duo took out Reed and Breakker. Earlier today, the global juggernaut officially announced a tag team match featuring the four stars for SummerSlam.After the announcement was made, Aus-Zilla quote-tweeted the post shared by WWE SummerSlam's official X/Twitter account. He noted a two-word message, attempting to assert the faction's dominance as they headed into the premium live event.&quot;BRONSONS RULE,&quot; he wrote.Check out the X/Twitter post below: Wrestling veteran questions Bronson Reed's recent WWE bookingLast week on RAW, Bron Breakker competed in the Gauntlet match to determine the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. After pinning Penta and LA Knight, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion received assistance from Bronson in eliminating Jey Uso. However, he could not help his stablemate take out CM Punk.Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo questioned why the Aussie did not compete in the Gauntlet match like Bron Breakker did. The former WWE writer opined that there was a lack of planning within the wrestling promotion, which led to an attempt to churn out more content.&quot;Why is Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet and not Bronson Reed? That could have been a whole story. Guys, if this is the Attitude Era, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are having a match to determine who gets that spot in the Gauntlet, okay? Why is Bronson Reed not in that match? This is what I'm talking about, bro, and here's what everything comes down to. There's no planning because there's no time to plan. It is content, content, churn it out, content, content, get the shows on content, content, content. There is no time to think the simplest of things through,&quot; Russo said.You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below: Reed has yet to wrestle his first match at a premium live event since returning from injury at the May 24 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first PLE match of 2025 at SummerSlam.