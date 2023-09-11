"Brought a genuine tear to my eye" - Details of scrapped "dream match" involving Bray Wyatt leaves WWE fans heartbroken

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tragically passed away due to a heart attack last month. Many superstars have shared stories related to The Eater of Worlds ever since. Finn Balor recently talked about a match that was planned for the two men, and the details have left fans heartbroken.

Balor was the first to fall victim to The Fiend in 2021. The Prince’s loss to Wyatt forced him to move to NXT and reinvent himself.

In a recent interview, Balor talked about plans to have him compete against The Fiend as The Demon King. Details of the scrapped match brought fans to social media to express how disappointed they were that the match never went ahead.

Take a look at the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Balor is currently one-half of the WWE Tag Team champion alongside his faction, Judgment Day member Damien Priest.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt was released by WWE before he was rehired in 2022. He competed in his last match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble, following which he got into a rivalry with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39. However, plans for the match were scrapped as The Eater of Worlds suffered an illness that ultimately led to his tragic demise.

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke about his scrapped match with Bray Wyatt

Fans did not get too many matches between two of the top stars in WWE. However, whenever Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt did meet in the ring, they performed their hearts out to entertain their fans.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor revealed that he regrets not getting to face Bray Wyatt's "Fiend" rendition as his own "Demon." He added that the match was talked about at length but never got going.

"The one thing that I'm sad that we didn't ever get to get to was this Fiend versus Demon match and that was something that we talked about at length. We were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but you know, it's not to be."

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe never got to see the dream match. It could have headlined any top premium live event for the company.

Do you think Finn Balor should bring back The Demon persona and go on a dominant run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.