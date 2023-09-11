Former WWE world champion regrets not facing the late Bray Wyatt in a peculiar match

Not many WWE Superstars have impacted viewers like Bray Wyatt in the last decade. The late athlete was a true artist among the wrestlers, according to a vast majority of the fanbase. One of the most important rivals of Bray's career was Finn Balor.

At SummerSlam 2016, Finn Balor became the inaugural Universal Championship, only to be sidelined the next night owing to an injury he suffered during the match. It took him a whole year to make a comeback, and that is exactly what he did on WWE television. In doing so, he sparked a rivalry with Bray Wyatt.

Two years after he was defeated at SummerSlam 2017, Bray Wyatt returned as The Fiend to vanquish Finn Balor at The Biggest Party of the Summer. On the recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor revealed that he regrets not getting to face Bray Wyatt's "Fiend" rendition as his own "Demon":

"The one thing that I'm sad that we didn't ever get to get to was this Fiend versus Demon match and that was something that we talked about at length. We were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but you know, it's not to be." [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Finn Balor also disclosed that if God forbid something were to happen to him, the show must go on, and that's what Bray Wyatt would have wanted as well.

Finn Balor on the former WWE Champion's untimely death

Finn Balor competed in the main event match opposite LA Knight - the last opponent of Bray Wyatt's career - on the August 25 edition of WWE SmackDown. The show was dedicated to the life and career of the late superstar and the legendary Terry Funk, who also sadly passed away the same week.

The Judgment Day star also spoke extensively on the untimely demise of his on-screen rival in the aforementioned podcast:

"Yeah, it was a pretty somber atmosphere in the locker room. I had a couple days following the news. A lot of us attended a ceremony in Florida yesterday. You know, celebrate Bray's life, and sadly that seems to be happening far too often in the business, losing people so young," Balor said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

At WWE Payback, Finn Balor and Damian Priest captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo showed up on Friday night this past week and defeated The Brawling Brutes. Post-match, their celebration was cut short by the newly formed trio of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.

