"Complete horsesh**" – Bruce Prichard addresses rumors on WWE absence and reveals real reason

Bruce Prichard spoke about his recent absence from WWE tapings on the latest episode of his podcast. The WWE Executive revealed that he was on vacation with his family and unfortunately fell sick around the same time.

Prichard addressed rumors surrounding his WWE status, calling them 'horsesh**' before discussing how he plans his holidays. Bruce Prichard explained that he often takes his vacation at the end of the year, and 2021 was no different.

The creative head of WWE could afford to take a break as the company pre-recorded some of its programming material.

While Prichard tested negative for COVID-19, he did contract the flu and was also down with an upset stomach. As Prichard highlighted, him not being backstage at three consecutive WWE TVs received unnecessary attention from the wrestling media:

"To address some of the rumor and innuendo, which is complete horsesh** out there in the wrestling media if you will. This year, I took it (vacation) at a time when we didn't have two SmackDowns. We pre-recorded, and we had a count show. So there was no TV to go to in general. So I had my vacation tied up during that time where it looked like, 'Hey, man, Bruce hasn't been in here in like, oh my god! Three TVs!' And then I got the flu. I was running a fever and not feeling well. We've got a great team and an incredible sports system and team that was there. I missed three TVs."

Prichard spent his holiday in the beautiful resort city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, and the illness did not stop him from having a memorable experience with his close family members:

"I got a little bit of a Montezuma's revenge there, but it didn't stop me, man. It was what it was, and I had an incredibly beautiful, just, picturesque, panoramic, incredible view every single day. Good friends and my whole family, and we had an absolute blast."

Bruce Prichard is one of WWE's most influential backstage officials

Bruce Prichard officially returned to WWE in 2019 to join the creative setup and has since taken over powerful positions within the company.

He eventually became the Executive Director of SmackDown and RAW after the respective ousters of Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman from their roles. Prichard oversees all the major booking decisions in the WWE and has always been considered Vince McMahon's right-hand man.

In addition to serving as the Executive Director, Bruce Prichard is also WWE's Senior Vice President and has significant input in shaping the company's product.

