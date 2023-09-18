Bruce Prichard allegedly thought former tag team was "too small" to make it in WWE

Bruce Prichard has been a key member of WWE's creative team for 25 of the last 35 years. In a recent interview, Wolfie D explained why Prichard thought he would never become a prominent star.

Wolfie D is best remembered for being part of the PG-13 tag team alongside Jamie Dundee, aka J.C. Ice. The on-screen rappers were members of the original Nation of Domination faction alongside Clarence Mason and Faarooq. They also appeared in ECW and WCW.

On Developmentally Speaking, Wolfie D recalled how he and Dundee returned to WWE for a one-off appearance after leaving The Nation of Domination. At the time, Prichard allegedly thought the tag team partners were not tall enough to receive permanent WWE contracts.

"We were contracted when we were in The Nation, but the other thing was just a [one-off] because they filmed two shows or whatever, so it was a one-night deal," Wolfie D said. "We were hoping we were gonna get something out of it. The word was that Bruce Prichard said, 'Man, I love them, they're just too small.'" [17:25 – 17:44]

WWE billed Dundee and Wolfie D at five-foot-eight and six-foot-one, respectively.

One of PG-13's most notable matches aired on the October 16, 1995, episode of RAW. They unsuccessfully challenged Bart and Billy Gunn for the Tag Team Championship in a five-minute match.

Why WWE officials praised Jamie Dundee and Wolfie D

Another key moment in PG-13's career occurred on May 12, 1997, when they lost to The Road Warriors on RAW.

Wolfie D added that he and Jamie Dundee received praise for their promo skills considering their limited experience:

"They were impressed with our mic work because I had never, up until that point, been in front of a teleprompter. For both of those matches, they had these quick little 30-second promos they put up in the corner while the match is going on, and they've got this s**t written out for us." [17:46 – 18:07]

Wolfie D previously claimed that John Cena's rapper gimmick was a "complete rip-off" of his PG-13 persona.

Do you have any memories of PG-13 in the wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

