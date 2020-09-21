Bruce Prichard explains why Chris Masters had a disappointing run in WWE

Current WWE Executive Bruce Prichard has shared his opinion on what went wrong for Chris Masters during The Masterpiece's first WWE run.

During a recent episode of Bruce Prichard's Something To Wrestle With podcast, the current Executive Director of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown suggested that it may have been a case of "too much, too soon" in reference to Chris Masters' WWE push in 2005.

Prichard also stated that The Masterpiece's "demons" perhaps got the better of him during this time period:

"I just think that Chris had his own demons during that time frame and they got the best of him, It was unfortunate, because I think that first of all, the human being - when you have Chris in a clearer head, I think he's a sweetheart of a human being and someone that really wanted to make it in the business that had the tools. He might have gotten too much too soon, and with that, it looked - it was like he got pushed. And I think people expected more out of him than what he was able to give, but then he also believed that he belonged in that spot." (h/t Wrestling INC)

"I think Chris had a few things working against him, and timing, and sometimes your demons will get the better of you, It's a little harder for some to recover than others. But look, Chris had a hell of a run during that time, and his program with Shawn [Michaels], the match [Unforgiven 2005] was great. It told an excellent story, and at the end of the night, Shawn got his hand raised but Chris still left whole because Shawn didn't break The Masterlock." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Bruce Prichard on Shawn Michaels 'not passing the torch' to Chris Masters in WWE

When discussing Chris Masters' match against Shawn Michaels at Unforgiven 2005, co-host Conrad Thompson brought up the speculation that Shawn Michaels did not "pass the torch" to the younger Masters during their match.

Bruce Prichard vehemently denied that this was the case. In fact, Prichard suggested that Shawn Michaels helped elevate Masters more than any other WWE Superstar during that period:

"Well, I couldn't disagree more with that Shawn didn't pass the torch, Holy s--t, Shawn, I think, made Masters in this match and left him with his gimmick intact, not breaking The Masterlock. He did more for Masters in this match than he'd been done the entire time he'd been there." (h/t Wrestling INC)

