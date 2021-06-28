Bruce Prichard feels a 5-Time Champion in WWE did not have enough 'personality' despite his great in-ring skills

WWE has had several in-ring technicians over the years who never really got to spend a sustained amount of time in the company's main event picture. Lance Storm was one such underrated performer who never ceased to amaze inside the squared circle.

The Canadian legend tasted championship glory in the WWE as he had four reigns with the tag team championships and a solitary Intercontinental title win under his belt. On paper, Lance Storm had a reasonably decent run in the WWE, but he was never pushed to the very top of the mountain.

During a recent episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE Executive shared his thoughts about Lance Storm as a performer.

Prichard considered Lance Storm a fantastic wrestler who would put on a great match with almost any talent. However, Bruce Prichard felt that Lance Storm lacked 'personality,' which could have limited the well-respected wrestler's reach as a WWE Superstar.

Lance could make that happen: Bruce Prichard says the former WWE star made his opponents look great

Prichard noted that Lance Storm came under the category of wrestlers who made other talents look good. The former WWE manager stated that Lance Storm might not have always connected with the audience, but he always delivered the goods inside the ring.

Here's what Prichard had to say about Lance Storm:

"I think that Lance was a hell of a performer. I think Lance was one of those guys that could go in and have a great match with anybody. Did he have a lot of personality? I don't think so. However, I think that he was one of those talents that if you wanted to make someone look great, you put him in the ring with Lance, and Lance could make that happen because of his ability in the ring. Did he always connect with the audience? In my opinion, no. However, in a tag team with Chris Jericho and as a guy, you could put him in the ring and actually make somebody larger than life; yeah, I mean, Lance could do that."

Lance Storm most recently worked as a producer for WWE before he was first furloughed in April 2020 and later released in July.

