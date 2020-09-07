Bruce Prichard on his frustration with The Rock and Mick Foley's 'This is your life' segment

The "This Is Your Life" segment featuring The Rock and Mankind is one of the most famous and highly viewed segments in the history of Monday Night RAW.

The segment infamously went very long as it was way over its allotted time period for the show. Despite this, the segment pulled in a historic 8.39 quarter hour rating.

During a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Executive Director, Bruce Prichard, discussed The Rock's WWE career in 1999. When discussing the 'This is Your Life segment," Bruce Prichard recalled how angry he was when watching the segment backstage because The Rock and Mankind went considerably over time, affecting the rest of the show.

"I've never watched it since I watched it live that night I was so pissed off. I was pissed off at [Vince] Russo, I was pissed off at Rock, I was pissed off at Foley, I was pissed off at anybody that was standing in front of me. It went more than 14 minutes, it went 14 minutes heavy over its allotted time."

Changing the entire show due to The Rock and Mankind's segment?

Continuing to discuss the historic "This Is Your Life" segment, Bruce Prichard revealed that WWE had to change several things during that episode of Monday Night RAW as The Rock and Mankind's segment went close to 14 minutes long.

Bruce Prichard admitted that it angered a lot of WWE Superstars and talent backstage and in comparison to the rating it received, The Rock and Mankind's segment wasn't good.

"Here's the thing - okay great, after the fact, it did a great rating. But the effect it had on the rest of the television show was horrendous because now you're having two and three minute segments and matches are getting cut. Essentially, they went two segments over. That is one of my pet peeves with writers. Russo didn't care; he didn't have to re-write it and he didn't have to fix it.

"It really wasn't great. The after-effect it has on the rest of the show, and other talent are pissed off, and you're live - there's only so much you can do. I was pissed off at everybody because I didn't think it was good. It was disrespectful to the rest of the talent on the show, disrespectful to the rest of us that had to fix it. It screwed everything else up down the line. Plus, it wasn't good."

