"It was too soon" - WWE executive points out an issue with Randy Orton's early booking

WWE executive Bruce Prichard thinks Randy Orton should have gotten a longer run as a heel champion during his time with Evolution.

Orton has had his fair share of tag teams in his 20-year career. He formed Legacy with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. in 2008. He also partnered with Edge as Rated-RKO in 2006 and is currently teaming up with Riddle as part of RK-BRO.

In his very first group, he joined the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista to form Evolution. He was betrayed by the stabled members after he captured the World Heavyweight Title on SummerSlam 2004.

As per Bruce Prichard, this is one of the moments he thinks happened too soon. Speaking on the podcast Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the executive claimed it would've been better if the Legend Killer had a run as champion with the group first before he was betrayed.

"In hindsight, it was too soon...I wish we would’ve run with it a little bit longer instead of going right into Hunter and Randy and turning Randy. I think Randy still needed a little more time on the heel side for people to truly accept him as a babyface.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Orton defended his title against Triple H in a headlining match in 2004's Unforgiven. The Game captured the world title with the help of Evolution members Ric Flair and Batista.

How Bruce Prichard wanted Randy Orton's championship run with Evolution to go

During the same podcast, Prichard shared how he would've wanted the superstar's reign as a champion to go. He expressed how it would have been better to involve the group during his run and eventually turn against him.

"I would’ve loved to have Randy have a run as the heel champion with Evolution behind him and continuing to help him stay champion for a while so that you build that up even more. Evolution’s in control with Randy Orton as the champion and then Evolution would have the argument that we made you champion, we kept you champion and now it’s time for you to do the right thing and let [Triple H] be the champion."

Despite Prichard wanting to do things differently in hindsight, it cannot be argued that Orton's career turned out just fine.

The Legend Killer went on to become a 14-time world champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner and is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

He and Riddle will be teaming up with Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline for WrestleMania Backlash in a six-man tag team match.

Do you think Randy Orton could have been booked differently during his time with Evolution? Sound off in the comments section below.

