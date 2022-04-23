"Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of WWE" - Triple H on Randy Orton completing 20 years

Triple H praised his former Evolution member, Randy Orton, for completing two decades in the WWE.

The Game and The Viper have a long shared history as Orton began his career under the tutelage of The King of Kings. However, the fairytale ended when Triple H kicked Orton out of the legendary stable.

The two megastars faced each other on numerous occasions and under different stipulations. Last night on Twitter, The Cerebral Assassin credited Orton for his remarkable career:

"Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!"

Triple H @TripleH

Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would.Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!

The Game recently recovered from a cardiac event and retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38. However, he wished his former protege and current RAW Tag Team Champion, Randy Orton.

"A legend applauding a legend" - Veer Mahaan on Triple H and Randy Orton

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan This is the roar that means ....



"It's safer if you move out of my way" This is the roar that means ...."It's safer if you move out of my way" https://t.co/Xt0LCdH0zN

In the midst of Triple H celebrating Randy Orton's longevity in WWE, Veer Mahaan went on Twitter to show some love and appreciation to the legends. He went on to congratulate The Legend Killer on his successful tenure with the company:

"A legend applauding a legend.💪🏾🙏🏾Congratulations @RandyOrton!"

Mahaan had a successful WrestleMania weekend as he made his long awaited return and destroyed The Mysterios. Speaking of Randy Orton, he has his hands full as RK-Bro is set to face The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship.

