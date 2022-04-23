"WWE fans in India are some of the most passionate in the world" - Veer Mahaan opens up about support in his home country

After finally debuting on WWE RAW, Veer Mahaan has taken to the stage to talk about fans in India.

Veer Mahaan has been on the warpath since making his long-awaited return. The former MLB star made a destructive debut on RAW after WrestleMania 38. Over the past two weeks, Mahaan has racked up quick victories over Dominik Mysterio and Jeff Brooks.

Mahaan was overwhelmed as the fans cheered and supported him during his WWE return. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he opened up about the fans in his home country of India:

“To see the support from back home in India is nothing short of incredible. WWE fans in India are some of the most passionate in the world, and the staggering numbers who tuned-in to watch WrestleMania and my RAW debut only goes to prove that," said Mahaan.

WrestleMania 38 was reportedly seen by 56.1 million people in Veer Mahaan's home country

This year's edition of The Show of Shows has created record-breaking numbers in India.

The two-night extravaganza was filled with a star studded card. Night One's main event saw Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle his first match in 19 years against Kevin Owens while Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on Night Two.

The Showcase of the Immortals received a stellar response on the other side of the globe. According to the Hindustan Times, official data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India showed a massive increase in viewership over last year's event:

"WrestleMania 38 was seen by a staggering 56.1 million people in India on Sony Sports Network. Total viewership of WrestleMania 38 was up by 29 percent year-on-year, compared with WrestleMania 37 in 2021. Live viewership of WrestleMania Saturday was up 34 percent year-on-year, with WrestleMania Sunday viewership up 33 percent year-on-year."

WrestleMania 38 was billed as "The most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history". With a combined attendance of over 150,000 and the involvement of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Johnny Knoxville, and Logan Paul, it certainly provided a spectacle.

Next year's Show of Shows is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and carries the tagline "WrestleMania Hollywood".

Do you think WWE will return to India in the future? Would you like to see WrestleMania in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell