"You’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena, and hose down The Rock" - Steve Austin recalls the beer bath segment

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently opened up about the iconic beer bath segment on WWE RAW during the Attitude Era.

The three-time Royal Rumble winner had a legendary feud with The Corporation and The Rock during the 90s and early 2000s which featured several memorable segments. One of the most iconic segments involved Stone Cold hosing down his rivals with beer after driving down to the ring in a truck.

On a recent episode of the BrewBound podcast, Steve Austin recalled the segment:

“Well, you know, living on the road back in those days was a pretty wild time,” he said. “A lot of times you got creative the day of. I remember arriving in the building, Vince or somebody is saying, ‘hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena, and hose down The Rock.’ I bumped the ring with it, and the first 30 gallons that came out was actually beer, and then it turned into water." [h/t/ WrestlingInc]

The Rattlesnake went on to reminisce about his days in WWE.

“When you show up, and you hear all the crazy sh*t they’ve had me do, whether it was Zambonis, beer trucks, driving cement trucks, filling in a corvette with cement, just totaling a brand new corvette, you know. We were able to do so much fun things, it’s those moments that people will never forget, and that beer truck was one of them.” [h/t/ WrestlingInc]

After the birth of Stone Cold, Steve Austin went on to drink hundreds of cans of beer and stunned every superstar who shared the ring with him. During his feud with The Corporation, Austin defeated The Rock at WrestleMania XV.

"It was amazing, and I really had so much fun with my WWE career" - Steve Austin on his time in the company

Stone Cold Steve Austin was at the top of the food chain during the Attitude Era. On the podcast, the former WWF Champion spoke about his days with the company:

“But you know what’s awesome? When you see the reaction, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s not something you practice. You do it on the spot, live, and you don’t know how it’s going to shake out,” he said. “So I am spraying Vince down, and him being the ultimate promoter starts swimming on the mat trying to get away." [h/t/ WrestlingInc]

Austin also mentioned how he tried to drink beer from the pipe.

“I am spraying The Rock down, and then at one time I was doing to give myself a drink of beer, and that thing is on full throttle. So, if you watch that back when I tip that thing up to try and take a drink from it, it’s pouring out almost the force of a fire hose. I almost took myself out of the game with that flow of beer and water. It was amazing, and I really had so much fun with my WWE career." [h/t/ WrestlingInc]

The WWE Hall of Famer has made a career out of stunning wrestlers and drinking beers. Steve Austin's return proved why he is one of the best to enter the squared circle.

