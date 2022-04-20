"I may have said a few swear words" - Kevin Owens on initial reaction to Steve Austin dream match at WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens has opened up about his initial reaction in front of Vince McMahon after finding out that he would be working with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Austin returned to the ring after 19 years and defeated The Prizefighter in a No Holds Barred main event at The Shows of Shows this year.

During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Owens mentioned that he "may have said a few swear words" to McMahon when he found out about his match with The Texas Rattlesnake:

"My reaction was quiet jubilation because I was in Vince’s office, but I may have said a few swear words to him – positively! It was really surreal."

Kevin Owens, who added the legendary Stunner to his arsenal of moves after much deliberation, has mentioned in the past that he was not allowed to use the finisher even after getting Austin's approval.

Kevin Owens reminisces about idolizing Steve Austin

Like most members of the WWE Universe, Owens idolized Steve Austin when he was growing up.

During the same interview, he expressed how, to him, Austin was above everyone else:

"If you saw my room at the time – if you talk to Sami [Zayn], you can ask him. Floor to ceiling, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on one side, other superstars here and there, but Stone Cold was top," said Owens.

While KO got to live his dream when he faced Steve Austin, the latter also appeared on the second night of this year's WrestleMania event.

The Texas Rattlesnake showed up to take out McMahon and Theory after both men had separate matches against Pat McAfee. Austin went on to stun McAfee as well to close out the segment.

What do you make of KO's comments? Would you like to see Steve Austin wrestle again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

